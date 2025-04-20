Open Menu

Motorcyclist With Mother, Sister Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Motorcyclist with mother, sister killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A teenager motorcyclist along with his mother and sister was hit to death in a road traffic accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in its rear near Al-Bilal Factory Rehmay Shah on Tandlianwala Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Ali Hasan (13), his sister Iqra (14) and mother Mukhtaran Bibi (35) residents of Chak No. 398-GB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The area police started an investigation after taking bodies into custody.

