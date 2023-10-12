Open Menu

Motorcyclists Advised To Use Safety Helmets

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Motorcyclists advised to use safety helmets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan here on Thursday advised the bikers to use safety helmets to reduce severity of head injury in case of any road accidents.

He informed that the government on the request of Traffic Police had increased helmet fine amount from Rs 200 to Rs 2000 across the province.

The increase in helmet fine is not meant to collect revenue but to protect the lives of citizens, the CTO added.

He asked the bikers to wear helmets not to avoid challan but to save life.

During first 9 months of 2022, over 351 citizens lost their lives in road accidents across the province while in 2023, over 280 citizens died in traffic accidents. Motorcyclists were directly or indirectly affected in more than 50,000 accidents this year.

This year, 71 precious lives were saved by the helmet enforcement campaign, the CTO informed.

The CTP were ensuring the protection of the precious lives despite the increasing population and the sharp increase in vehicles and motorcycles on city roads, said Tamoor Khan.

This year, strict action in accordance with the law was taken against more than two million bike riders for not using safety helmets across the province.

Special campaigns were also launched to spread awareness regarding traffic rules, the CTO adding, all available resources would be utilized to make the lives of the citizens safe from road accidents.

Zero tolerance policy would be adopted on major roads particularly on Mall Road and Peshawar Road, Tamoor Khan informed.

The CTP by strict implementation of the traffic rules, succeeded to reduce road accidents on the roads, he added.

He informed that Traffic Wardens had been directed to take strict action against the violators.

The CTO said that wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of road accident.

