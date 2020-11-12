Motorcyclists advised to wear face mask, glasses for safety from smog

(@FahadShabbir)

The environment department advised motorcyclists to wear face masks and eye glasses for safety from hazard effects of the smog

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood here Thursday urged the farmers to avoid burning residues of crops as cases were being registered against violators.

He said that awareness lectures were being held at educational institutes to sensitize the students about smog.

He said that the environment department's teams were distributing pamphlets and brochures inscribed with precautionary measures among citizens.

He said that a joint campaign in collaboration with traffic police was ongoing against smoke emitting vehicles and heavy fines were being imposed on violators.

He said that 255 smoke emitting vehicles were challaned till now, besides 32 brick kilns were sealed.