Motorcyclists Injured In Accident With Trailer
Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:02 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were injured in a road mishap when a speeding trailer hit them at Chak no106 here on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 sources said, that Tayyib and Sufian resident of Chak no 137/10 R were going somewhere when a speeding trailer hit them.
Resultantly, both riders got severe injuries besides fracturing their legs, they informed.
The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital due to critical wounds, they concluded.