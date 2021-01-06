UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclists Injured In Accident With Trailer

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:02 PM

Motorcyclists injured in accident with trailer

Two motorcyclists were injured in a road mishap when a speeding trailer hit them at Chak no106 here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were injured in a road mishap when a speeding trailer hit them at Chak no106 here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said, that Tayyib and Sufian resident of Chak no 137/10 R were going somewhere when a speeding trailer hit them.

Resultantly, both riders got severe injuries besides fracturing their legs, they informed.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital due to critical wounds, they concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

