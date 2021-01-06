Motorcyclists injured in accident with trailer

Two motorcyclists were injured in a road mishap when a speeding trailer hit them at Chak no106 here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were injured in a road mishap when a speeding trailer hit them at Chak no106 here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said, that Tayyib and Sufian resident of Chak no 137/10 R were going somewhere when a speeding trailer hit them.

Resultantly, both riders got severe injuries besides fracturing their legs, they informed.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital due to critical wounds, they concluded.