Motorcyclists Kill Woman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The unidentified motorcyclists on Wednesday murdered a women by opening indiscriminate firing on Multan road near Dhaban area.

The police spokesman said the woman namely Sonia Bibi was a factory worker, adding the culprits managed to flee from the scene successfully.

The Phoolnagar Police registered a case against the unidentified persons and launched further investigation.

