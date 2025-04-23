Motorcyclists Kill Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The unidentified motorcyclists on Wednesday murdered a women by opening indiscriminate firing on Multan road near Dhaban area.
The police spokesman said the woman namely Sonia Bibi was a factory worker, adding the culprits managed to flee from the scene successfully.
The Phoolnagar Police registered a case against the unidentified persons and launched further investigation.
