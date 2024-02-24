Motorcyclists Killed As Passenger Van Collides In Haripur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Motorcyclists lost their lives on Saturday when a speeding passenger van collided with their motorcycle on GT Road Sarai Gadai, Haripur.
According to police sources, the victims were identified as Faizan and Shahzeb, were employees of Shahzeb Factory and were en route to work when the accident occurred.
The collision, caused by an over speeding passenger van, resulted in the immediate death of both motorcyclists at the scene.
The dead bodies of the deceased were shifted by Kot Najibullah police to the Trauma Center Haripur. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the coaster, who fled the scene following the accident.
