Motorcyclists killed, wife, 3 kids injured in road accident in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and 3 children sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and 3 children sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

A police spokesman said on Thursday that 40-year-old Irfan, son of Allah Ditta, of Chak No 79-RB, was travelling on a motorcycle along with his wife Uzma and three children -- Faizan, Fizza and Muqaddas -- when a speeding car hit them near Guru Sir Adda.

As a result, Irfan died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted Uzma, Faizan, Fizza and Muqaddas to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.