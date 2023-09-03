Open Menu

Motorcyclists Must Wear Helmet To Prevent Head Injury: CTO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Motorcyclists must wear helmet to prevent head injury: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety The motorcyclists must wear helmets to prevent fatal accidents, said a news release issued here.

He said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident.

"Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of road users.

On the other hand, the City Traffic Police have issued thousands of challan tickets during ongoing driving and also imposed fines on motorcyclists not wearing helmets. The CTP also impounded a number of motorbikes in different police stations due to violations.

