Motorcyclists' negligence causing road accidents: DSP

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police Motorway Ayyub Khan Lodhi has said that most of road accidents reported on highways were because of negligence committed by motorcyclists.

Talking to media, he said that it was observed that a large number of motorcyclists did not obey traffic rules.

"Motorcyclists' negligence has become one of major causes of road accidents on highways," he said.

He said that most of motorcycle riders did not wear helmet, adding that they also violate one-way roads.

"Children are also driving motorcycles, causing road mishaps," he said, adding that parents must stop their kids from driving bike and car.

He said that action would be taken against those who would violate traffic rules.