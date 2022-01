Motorcyclists urged to use helmet for own safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in a statement that strict action would be taken against the violators and besides imposing fine and confiscating their motorcycles adding, it prevents from fatal or serious injury.

He said that wardens were performing their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city's main roads.

He said that traffic police is making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road. He stressed that drivers should follow the Line, zebra crossing and follow instructions to avoid accidents. He suggested that drivers of public transport should rest after two hours driving, it would help in minimizing road accidents.