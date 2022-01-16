UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclists Urged To Use Helmet For Own Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Motorcyclists urged to use helmet for own safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in a statement that strict action would be taken against the violators and besides imposing fine and confiscating their motorcycles adding, it prevents from fatal or serious injury.

He said that wardens were performing their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city's main roads.

He said that traffic police is making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road. He stressed that drivers should follow the Line, zebra crossing and follow instructions to avoid accidents. He suggested that drivers of public transport should rest after two hours driving, it would help in minimizing road accidents.

Related Topics

Police Murree Fine Road Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

8 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

17 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

17 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

17 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.