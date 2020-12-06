UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclists Urged To Use Helmet For Safety

Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Motorcyclists urged to use helmet for safety

RAWALPINDI Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, Traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident.

"Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added. CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.

More Stories From Pakistan

