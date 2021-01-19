UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclists Urged To Use Helmet To Avoid Fatal Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Motorcyclists urged to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar on Tuesday urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

He said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

The CTO said, traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident.

"Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit discusses sus ..

11 minutes ago

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

41 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

56 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

1 hour ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.