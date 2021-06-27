Motorcyclists urged to use helmets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety. CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said that the traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident. "Sometimes it is the only difference between life and death," he added. The CTO also said that all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users.