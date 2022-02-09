Motorcyclists urged to use safety wire to prevent kite strings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad here on Wednesday urged the bikers to install safety wires (antennas) on motorcycles to prevent kite-flying strings.

The CTO also appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites which is a dangerous sport.

He said, to keep the motorcyclists safe due to the deadly sport of kite flying here, City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued an advisory to install a safety cable on their two-wheelers which would prevent the kite string from getting entangled in their necks.

A flexible antenna on the front mudguard or handle is all that is needed to prevent the lethal kite flying string from getting to the neck.

According to a CTP spokesman, to avoid kite strings, CTP came up with the idea to install safety cables on the motorcycles while travelling, adding, the kite string would slip away instead of hurting the bikers.