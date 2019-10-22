UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclists Urged To Wear Helmets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:52 PM

Motorcyclists urged to wear helmets

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have urged motorcyclists to wear helmets and keep their indicators, head lights and back lights functional during winter, especially in fog season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : The City Traffic Police (CTP) have urged motorcyclists to wear helmets and keep their indicators, head lights and back lights functional during winter, especially in fog season.

This was stated by CTO Ali Raza while reviewing awareness campaign here on Tuesday.

He said that traffic education unit was busy in providing awareness to motorists about traffic rules and lectures, seminars and workshops were being held at schools, colleges and universities, private offices and transport stands.

He said that pamphlets for awareness were also being distributed besides installation of reflectors on transports.

He said that awareness was also continued for pedestrians about zebra crossing, motorcyclists and car drivers about line and lane, speed control, traffic signals, overtaking the vehicles, careful driving and use of helmets at circle wise.

If any educational institute or private office wants to arrange traffic awareness session, they can contact with traffic education unit, he concluded.

