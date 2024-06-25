Motorcylist Dies After Collision With Truck In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist on Tuesday died on the spot when his motorcyclist collided with truck at Manshera Road in Mangal, Abbottabad.
A rescue medical team promptly arrived at the accident site to provide immediate assistance.
Unfortunately, the victim, identified as Asim, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.
The rescue medical team transferred Asim's dead body to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for completion of medico-legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 223,500 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
DC imposes Section 144 on swimming, bathing, fishing10 minutes ago
-
AUST resolves decades-old land dispute with release of funds10 minutes ago
-
Wheat quality inspected at Swat wheat godown40 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Naqvi expresses grief over martyrdom of soldier of Anti-Narcotics Force in line of duty1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Youth allegedly commits suicide following domestic dispute2 hours ago
-
1,079 out of 1,301 dead pilgrims were among those without Hajj permits; says Saudi Security Spokesma ..11 hours ago
-
UNHCR delegation calls on KP CM11 hours ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam meant to reinvigorate ongoing implementation of revised National Action Plan: PM Offi ..11 hours ago
-
Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda11 hours ago