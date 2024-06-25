Motorcylist dies after collision with truck in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist on Tuesday died on the spot when his motorcyclist collided with truck at Manshera Road in Mangal, Abbottabad.

A rescue medical team promptly arrived at the accident site to provide immediate assistance.

Unfortunately, the victim, identified as Asim, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The rescue medical team transferred Asim's dead body to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for completion of medico-legal formalities.