Motorist killed one, injured another in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) One person was killed and another was injured in Jhelum when two motorcyclists collided into each other on wee hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred in Kala Gojran near Jhelum due to over-speeding, private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhelum.