Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travelling during fog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling on highways during dense fog.

Addressing a seminar at a private college here on Monday, Incharge mobile education Unit Rizwan Bhatti advised the people to use fog lights on their vehicles, avoid over speeding, keep proper distance between vehicles, seek help from sign boards and sideline on the roads, use heater in case of need, keep wind screen and back view mirror clean, back lights of vehicle should be function rightly, avoid use of cell phones, fasten seat belt, abide by traffic rules and avoid violation of one-way.

He also advised the motorcyclists to adopt the habit of wearing helmets and drive the two-wheeler on very left side of the road.

He urged the people to call at helpline 1124 in case of any mishap on the national highways.

College's faculty and a large number of students were present on the occasion.