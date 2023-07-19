Open Menu

Motorists Advised To Drive Carefully As Intermittent Rain Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Wednesday advised motorists to drive carefully as intermittent rain continued in different parts of the country.

"More caution is required in driving during rain and people are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during rain", said a Motorway Police spokesman.

He said that the speed of vehicles should be kept lower than normal conditions and the distance between the vehicles should be more than usual. He said it should be ensured that wipers are in good condition and compliance with traffic rules should also be ensured.

