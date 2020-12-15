UrduPoint.com
Motorists Asked To Drive Carefully During Fog

Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:38 PM

Motorists asked to drive carefully during fog

City Traffic Police (CTP) has urged the motorists to drive carefully on the roads observing road safety rules and avoid unnecessary travel on motorways and highways during fog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has urged the motorists to drive carefully on the roads observing road safety rules and avoid unnecessary travel on motorways and highways during fog.

Motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes and use headlights, parking lights and fog lights while driving, said the CTP spokesman.

He said the education Wing of CTP was holding on ground training workshops to spread awareness about driving during foggy weather.

He informed that the motorists were being guided on different roads including Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other main roads of the city to exercise more caution when driving in adverse weather conditions such as fog.

The motorists should be more attentive during the dense fog to avoid accidents, he said.

The CTP has taken numerous safety measures to make travelling safe for the road users and avoid accidents.

He said, drivers must be aware of driving principles and drive vehicles according to the rules. They would be the best drivers only if they follow traffic discipline, he added.

