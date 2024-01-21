Open Menu

Motorists Asked To Drive Carefully During Fog To Avoid Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have urged motorists to use fog lights while driving at night due to smog/fog and to drive carefully.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan had requested the citizens to drive carefully and refrain from crossing the permitted speed limits while travelling on highways and motorways, and in open areas which were engulfed by thick smog/fog.

While giving road safety tips to motorists, he informed that road users should try to travel in daylight and avoid travelling at night. He assured that all available resources were being utilised to provide safe and sound passage to road users in foggy/smoggy weather.

The road users, especially motorcyclists, were suffering from eye infections and other health complications due to the smog, he said and underlined the need for the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and follow the traffic rules.

He further informed that CTP Rawalpindi on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Traffic (AIGT) Punjab had geared up their ongoing operation against public service vehicles plying without fitness certificates and without route permits.

CTP Spokesman said that the CTO had also visited different areas and reviewed the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers and gave strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take action against unfit vehicles.

The spokesman informed that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 3033 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehicles during current month, while fines were also imposed on the rules violators.

In view of the safety of the motorcyclists, 2116 challan tickets were also issued to those not wearing safety helmets. A large number of citizens were briefed about the importance of helmets, he added.

389 smoke-emitting vehicles were also issued challan tickets during January and 17 vehicles were impounded in the respective police stations and their fitness certificates were also sent to the authorities concerned for suspension, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan