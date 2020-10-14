UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorists Baffled Due To Suspension Of ITP Driving License Operation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Motorists baffled due to suspension of ITP driving license operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The motorists plying their vehicles on the Federal Capital roads with expiry driving licenses are at their wits' end after the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have once again closed its office due the coronavirus uptick.

They urged the ITP to start an online mechanism for the renewal of driving licenses as various public and private sectors departments had already adopted digitization to provide services to its clientele through online system.

Amir Khichi, a resident of G-13, said the traffic department should develop an application like the 'city Islamabad app' for providing services to the citizens at their door steps.

He said the complete elimination of coronavirus was not in sight so far, so the e-governance model had become indispensable in such situation.

Shahid Raja, a resident of Sector G-7/4, said it was not difficult for the ITP to develop a new application for renewal of licenses on the pattern of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, which had been offering many services at one-click.

He said the ITP could collaborate with the district administration for addition of license renewal option in the 'city Islamabad app', which already had license verification feature.

Shahid said the initiative would not only ease the burden of the police that received a large number of visitors in their working days, but also provide a huge relief to the citizens, who had to visit the office and face a day-long renewal procedure.

A government servant, requesting anonymity, said the digitization was the need of hour as an employee was required to take a leave from his office for the purpose.

The ITP have recently suspended its driving license operations, citing increase in the coronavirus cases in the city as a reason.

A couple of weeks ago, the ITP resumed the license services after a hiatus of six months with the anti-COVID SOPs, serving 250 motorists per day to keep the virus at bay. But, unfortunately, the visitors did not observe the health guidelines, so the ITP decided to close the operations on temporary basis.

When contacted the ITP, Inspector Rana Muzamil said the police had already forwarded a summary to the Ministry of Interior for linking ITP license services with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to ensure provision of hassle-free services to the motorists.

He said the ITP had directed its officials to refrain from taking action against the motorists with expiry licenses.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Visit Vehicles Traffic From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government holds consultative meetings in prep ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

18 minutes ago

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

46 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture, GDRFA join hands to enhance joint s ..

1 hour ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.