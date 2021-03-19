Motorists bearing brunt of ill-managed traffic at Murree road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Frequent traffic jams and unruly vehicular movement on the Marreer Chowk-Faizabad section of the Murree Road have become a constant nuisance for motorists, which needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned.

Motorists are of the view that increased mismanagement of traffic despite having the facility of overhead Metro Bus Service is a big question mark on the performance of the city traffic police.

Naveed Ahmed, a motorist who daily ply on the route to reach his office in Islamabad from Tench Bhatta, said the ever-increasing traffic load on the city's busiest artery had become a nuisance for the citizens.

Another motorist, Kashif Chaudhry said traffic situation on some other roads including Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marreer Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city was unsatisfactory.

He blamed encroachers and traffic personnel for the prevailing state of ill-organized traffic at these roads. According to a traffic police spokesman, the police were making all-out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads.