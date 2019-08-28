Motorists face problems due to non-availability of suitable number of services areas on M-3

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Motorists and commuters have been facing problems due to non-availability of suitable number of service areas and petrol pumps on recently inaugurated Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3).

Talking to APP, a motorist Iqbal Sajid who traveled to Multan via M-3 from Samundri said that throughout about 130 km journey on the motorway, he could not locate even a single service station or petrol pump. He said that he had to go out of the motorway at an inter change for refueling his car, which resulted not only in inconvenience but also loss of time.

Another motorist, Shafiq Ahmed said that as the road was built on a new alignment, it was necessary to build suitable number of service stations for the convenience of the motorists and commuters, but so far only one service station was built.

When contacted an National Highway Authority (NHA) official said that a service area at Tandlianwala in the middle of motorway was operational.

He said that a a petrol pump has been set up there which was operational. Moreover, he said that two other service areas at Nankana and Muridwala were in procurement stage and their work would start soon.

Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) is an important section of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway project which has considerably reduced travelling time between Lahore and Multan as compared to GT Road besides reducing fuel charges and vehicles operating cost.

Construction cost of the 230 km long M-3 was Rs148.65 billion and it passes through districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal, while cities and towns located along M-3 include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mangtanwala, Nankana Sahib, Bucheki, Jaranwala, Syedwala, Tandalyanwala, Samundri, Mamon Kanjan, Muridwala, Toba Tek Singh, Rajana, Kamalia, Peer Mahal, Shorkot and Kot islam. Eight interchanges, 46 bridges, 60 underpasses, 201 cattle creeps and 705 culverts were part of motorway.

