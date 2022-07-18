Motorists get 5,994 tickets over wrong parking

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) continued crackdown against wrong parking and issued 5,994 tickets to violators during the ongoing year

All the zonal deputy superintendents of police were ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the capital city by taking action against traffic law violators, its spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said the traffic officers were directed to adopt courteous attitude to people while issuing fine tickets and brief them on traffic laws as well. He urged the vehicles owners to park their motors at lots specified at shopping centers.

An awareness campaign was also underway to educate the citizens coming for shopping at malls and other markets. "It is the right of pedestrians to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there," he quoted SSP traffic as saying.