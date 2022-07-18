UrduPoint.com

Motorists Get 5,994 Tickets Over Wrong Parking

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Motorists get 5,994 tickets over wrong parking

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) continued crackdown against wrong parking and issued 5,994 tickets to violators during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) continued crackdown against wrong parking and issued 5,994 tickets to violators during the ongoing year.

All the zonal deputy superintendents of police were ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the capital city by taking action against traffic law violators, its spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said the traffic officers were directed to adopt courteous attitude to people while issuing fine tickets and brief them on traffic laws as well. He urged the vehicles owners to park their motors at lots specified at shopping centers.

An awareness campaign was also underway to educate the citizens coming for shopping at malls and other markets. "It is the right of pedestrians to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there," he quoted SSP traffic as saying.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Market

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

15 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Researchers discover earliest brood care in insect ..

Researchers discover earliest brood care in insects

31 seconds ago
 Fans to pay tribute to Nadeem on his 81st Birthday ..

Fans to pay tribute to Nadeem on his 81st Birthday

33 seconds ago
 Minimum wage of workers increased from Rs 19000 to ..

Minimum wage of workers increased from Rs 19000 to Rs 25000 per month

34 seconds ago
 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts KP

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts KP

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.