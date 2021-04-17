UrduPoint.com
Motorists Must Exhibit Patience Before Iftar

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:49 PM

Motorists must exhibit patience before Iftar

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal asked the road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramzan, especially before Iftar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal asked the road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramzan, especially before Iftar.

In a statement issued here, he said everyone wants to reach destination on time but this race ultimately led to a fatal accidents. He further said that most of the accidents during Ramzan reported before Iftaar due to the impatient attitude of drivers.

Therefore, the CTO appealed the citizens, especially the motorists to show patience and never lose temper while commuting just before Iftar.

The CTO said, traffic wardens have been directed to work with dedication and commitment to ensure traffic flow so that traffic jam could be averted. He said that strict action would be taken against one wheeling and altered motorcycles would be impounded besides FIRs would also be registered against violators.

