Motorists must show patience before Iftar: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Monday asked the road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramazan, especially before Iftaar.

In a statement issued here, he said everyone wants to reach destination on time but this race ultimately led to a fatal accidents.

He further said that most of the accidents during Ramazan can be seen before Iftaar due to the impatient attitude of drivers. Therefore, the CTO appealed to the citizens, especially the motorists, to show patience and tolerance and never lose temper during this holy month of Ramazan especially while commuting just before Iftaar.

The CTO said, traffic wardens have been directed to work with dedication and commitment to ensure traffic flow so that traffic jam could be averted.

aHe said that strict action would be taken against one wheeling and altered motorcycles would be impounded besides FIRs would also be registered against violators.