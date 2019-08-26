Motorists urged to care of line & lane: Asif Zafar Cheema

Chief Traffic Officer Asif Zafar Cheema said that campaign recently launched for the awareness of general public about abide by the line and lane on roads continued in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Asif Zafar Cheema said that campaign recently launched for the awareness of general public about abide by the line and lane on roads continued in the city.

Reviewing the campaign here Monday, he said that traffic wardens were providing awareness to people at different crossings and distributing pamphlets and brochures inscribed with traffic laws among citizens.

He asked the citizens to follow the rules of line and lane and zebra crossings.