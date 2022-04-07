UrduPoint.com

Motorists Urged To Exhibit Patience While Driving

Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad asked the road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramzan, especially before 'Iftar'.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad asked the road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramzan, especially before 'Iftar'.

In a statement issued here, he said everyone wants to reach destination on time but this race ultimately led to a fatal accidents.

He further said that most of the accidents during Ramazan reported before 'Iftar' due to the impatient attitude of drivers.

Therefore, the CTO appealed the citizens, especially the motorists to show patience and never lose temper while commuting just before 'Iftar'.

The CTO said, traffic wardens have been directed to work with dedication and commitment to ensure traffic flow so that traffic jam could be averted.

He said that strict action would be taken against one wheeling and altered motorcycles would be impounded besides FIRs would also be registered against violators.

