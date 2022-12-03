Motorists urged to use fog lights during driving at night: CTP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Saturday urged the motorists to use fog lights while driving at night due to smog/fog that has engulfed most cities of Punjab.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan had requested the citizens to drive carefully and refrain from crossing the permitted speed limits while travelling on highways and motorways, and in open areas which were engulfed by thick smog/fog.

While giving road safety tips to motorists, he informed that road users should try to travel in daylight and avoid travelling at night.

He assured that all available resources would be utilised to provide safe and sound passage to road users in foggy/smoggy weather.

The road users, especially motorcyclists, were suffering from eye infection and other health complications due to the smog, he said and underlined the need for the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and follow the traffic rules.

