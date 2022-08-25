Motorway-2 accident claims lives of five

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Five persons were killed in a collision between two cars here at Khan Ka Dogra,Motorway-2 early Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that five persons,riding a car, were travelling towards Lahore when a speeding car hit the other vehicle.

Consequently, four persons died on the spot while another suffered injuries.

On getting information,the Rescue and FWO teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to nearby hospital.

Later, the injured person succumbed to his injuries,said hospital source.