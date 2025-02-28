Motorway accident: Five die after Swat-bound bus crashed at Neela Dullah interchange

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least five people were killed and three others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident near Neela Dullah Interchange of Motorway M2, on Friday.

The motorways police said a non-AC Gulab coach was heading to Swat from Karachi with 43 passengers on board, lost control and crashed.

According to initial information, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.

Following the incident, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene.

Medical teams are treating 15 other passengers who sustained minor injuries, while the seriously injured have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

The bus, which was severely damaged in the accident, was lifted from the site with the help of a crane.

The Motorway Police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident.

Further action is underway while taking all precautionary measures.