Open Menu

Motorway Accident: Five Die After Swat-bound Bus Crashed At Neela Dullah Interchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Motorway accident: Five die after Swat-bound bus crashed at Neela Dullah interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least five people were killed and three others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident near Neela Dullah Interchange of Motorway M2, on Friday.

The motorways police said a non-AC Gulab coach was heading to Swat from Karachi with 43 passengers on board, lost control and crashed.

According to initial information, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.

Following the incident, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene.

Medical teams are treating 15 other passengers who sustained minor injuries, while the seriously injured have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

The bus, which was severely damaged in the accident, was lifted from the site with the help of a crane.

The Motorway Police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident.

Further action is underway while taking all precautionary measures.

Recent Stories

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

56 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

46 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

1 hour ago
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

3 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan