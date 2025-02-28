Motorway Accident: Five Die After Swat-bound Bus Crashed At Neela Dullah Interchange
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least five people were killed and three others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident near Neela Dullah Interchange of Motorway M2, on Friday.
The motorways police said a non-AC Gulab coach was heading to Swat from Karachi with 43 passengers on board, lost control and crashed.
According to initial information, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.
Following the incident, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene.
Medical teams are treating 15 other passengers who sustained minor injuries, while the seriously injured have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital Chakwal.
The bus, which was severely damaged in the accident, was lifted from the site with the help of a crane.
The Motorway Police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident.
Further action is underway while taking all precautionary measures.
Recent Stories
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister orders for developing new parking sites in city6 minutes ago
-
Motorway accident: Five die after Swat-bound bus crashed at Neela Dullah interchange6 minutes ago
-
FIA books ETPB official for alleged Rs. 3 mln fraud6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over martyrdom of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of brave Constable held in Shikarpure6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s maritime sector major contributor of economic growth: Qaiser6 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Maulana Hamidul Haq, others in Akora Khattak blast6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq meets president of Hungary16 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Sahulat bazaar to benefit public: DC16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 30,000 food packages to vulnerable communities16 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns PTI's plea for commission on May 9 incidents26 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police shootout26 minutes ago