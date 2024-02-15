Motorway accident on Wednesday claims two more lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two more passengers died at hospital who suffered serious injuries in the road accident near Sial morr interchange,Motorway on Wednesday.

Kotmomin police said here on Thursday that Nadeem and Saleem suffered serious injuries when a passenger bus heading to Kotmomin from Faisalabad overturned due to tier burst.

They breathed their last at DHQ hospital Sargodha during treatment.

The number of deceased reached six, while six others injured were under treatment at hospital,said police.