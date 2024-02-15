Open Menu

Motorway Accident On Wednesday Claims Two More Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Motorway accident on Wednesday claims two more lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two more passengers died at hospital who suffered serious injuries in the road accident near Sial morr interchange,Motorway on Wednesday.

Kotmomin police said here on Thursday that Nadeem and Saleem suffered serious injuries when a passenger bus heading to Kotmomin from Faisalabad overturned due to tier burst.

They breathed their last at DHQ hospital Sargodha during treatment.

The number of deceased reached six, while six others injured were under treatment at hospital,said police.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Motorway Died Road Accident Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

15 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan