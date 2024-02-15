Motorway Accident On Wednesday Claims Two More Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two more passengers died at hospital who suffered serious injuries in the road accident near Sial morr interchange,Motorway on Wednesday.
Kotmomin police said here on Thursday that Nadeem and Saleem suffered serious injuries when a passenger bus heading to Kotmomin from Faisalabad overturned due to tier burst.
They breathed their last at DHQ hospital Sargodha during treatment.
The number of deceased reached six, while six others injured were under treatment at hospital,said police.
Recent Stories
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in nine operations4 minutes ago
-
EU to organize family-focused festival 'EuroVillage'4 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued10 minutes ago
-
Operations against electricity theft continues14 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launches anti-encroachment operation in G-12, G-1514 minutes ago
-
Joint cleanliness drive by WSSCA, district admin and TMA launched in Abbottabad14 minutes ago
-
Cinemas struggle for survival in twin cities14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence sector17 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held for allegedly shooting police personnel24 minutes ago
-
PHC bars repatriation, action against Afghan transgenders34 minutes ago
-
Railways set to open Shahdadpur Railway Station platform34 minutes ago
-
Young Pakistani doctor clinches outstanding diplomacy award at global conference44 minutes ago