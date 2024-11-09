Motorway authorities issue travel alert, citizens advised to exercise extreme caution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A travel advisory has been issued by motorway authorities on Saturday, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution due to hazardous conditions where citizens are advised to postpone non-essential travel until further notice as the situation continues to unfold.

The spokesperson of motorway police talking to a private news channel advised citizens to check traffic updates before embarking on their journey and to follow official social media channels for real-time information, adding, our emergency services are on high alert and we are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and smooth flow of traffic.

Motorway authorities have also set up emergency response teams at strategic locations to provide assistance to

travelers, he added.

The spokesperson appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activity or incidents to the Motorway Police helpline.

In addition to the travel advisory, motorway authorities have also increased patrolling and surveillance on major routes to prevent any potential disruptions, he mentioned, adding, spokesperson reassured citizens that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and security.

Citizens can contact the Motorway Police helpline or follow official social media channels for updates on traffic and travel advisories, he added.

He said that people should travel during day time to avoid any inconvenience due to fog and smog. He said that 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. is the best time for traveling on the motorways and highways.

He said that people traveling by motorways and highways should keep fog lights on during their journey.

He said that people should call the helpline 130 in case of any emergency.