Motorway Case: ATC Issues Notice To Investigation Officer Over Failure To Submit Challan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Motorway case: ATC issues notice to investigation officer over failure to submit challan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued show cause notice to investigation officer over failure to submit challan (Charge-Sheet) in the motorway gang-rape case.

The court passed the orders after the investigation officer once again failed to submit the complete challan despite several opportunities for the purpose. The court ordered him to ensure the submission of challan by the next date of hearing and adjourned further hearing till February 15.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing , wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

On September 9, the accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan PenalCode and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

More Stories From Pakistan

