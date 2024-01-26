Open Menu

Motorway Close, Open Routes As Per Fog Intensity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity

The Motorway M-1 has been closed to all traffic due to heavy fog while the Swat Expressway has been opened due to a reduction in the intensity of fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Motorway M-1 has been closed to all traffic due to heavy fog while the Swat Expressway has been opened due to a reduction in the intensity of fog.

According to the Spokesperson of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Motorway M-1 (from Peshawar to Rashakai) and Motorway M-1 (from Peshawar to Swabi) have been closed to all traffic due to heavy fog while Swat Expressway (from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismailia) has been opened for all types of traffic due to reduction in the intensity of fog.

The purpose of closing the motorway was to prevent accidents and protect the life and property of the travellers of the motorway.

Citizens were requested to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours. Complete your journey in daylight and reach your destination before the onset of fog. Use fog lights in vehicles. Avoid speeding and keep proper distance from the next vehicle more than usual, he said.

Information can be obtained from Motorway Police Helpline 130 before starting the journey. The latest information can also be obtained from the official NHMP social media account, he said.

