Motorway closed for dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Major highways were closed due to dense fog in various areas, restricting vehicular traffic on national highways and motorways.

A National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesperson said on Tuesday that Motorways M2, M3, M4, M5 and M11 had been closed owing to dense fog.

He informed that M2 was closed at Thokar Niaz Baig to Kalar Kahar, M3 from Darkhana to Faizpur, M4 at Sher Shah to Pindi Bhatian, M5 at Sher Shah to Rahim Yar Khan and M 11 at Kala Shah Kaku to Sambrial.

The motorways had been closed to ensure public safety, he stressed and urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on motorways in foggy conditions.

He said motorists should avoid over-speeding and maintain a proper distance from other vehicles along with turning on indicator lights.

He also advised that in the foggy season, keep the middle distance between the vehicles more than in normal conditions, adding that before starting the journey, take advisory from helpline 130.

