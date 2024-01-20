Motorway Closes Temporarily Due To Fog
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Motorway M1, from Peshawar to Islamabad temporarily closed along with Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismailia due to fog.
The purpose of closing the motorway is to prevent accidents and protect the life and property of the users of the motorway, said the spokesperson of the Motorway Police. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours, Spokesman Motorway Police said.
Complete your journey in daylight and reach your destination before the onset of fog, Spokesman Motorway Police.
Use fog lights in vehicles, Spokesman Motorway Police advised the citizens as said.
The spokesman also advised the citizens to avoid speeding and keep a proper distance from the next vehicle more than usual. Information can be obtained from the Motorway Police helpline 130 before starting the journey, Spokesman Motorway Police said.
Apart from this, the latest information can also be obtained from the official social media account of the National Highways and Motorway Police, spokesperson of the Motorway Police said.
