Motorway Closes Temporarily Due To Fog
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Peshawar Motorway M1, from Peshawar to Islamabad temporarily closed along with the Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismailia.
The purpose of closing the motorway is to prevent accidents and protect the life and property of the users of the motorway, said the spokesperson of the Motorway Police. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours, Spokesman Motorway Police said.
Complete your journey in daylight and reach your destination before the onset of fog, Spokesman Motorway Police.
Use fog lights in vehicles, Spokesman Motorway Police advised the citizens as said.
The spokesman also advised the citizens to avoid speeding and keep a proper distance from the next vehicle more than usual. Information can be obtained from the Motorway Police helpline 130 before starting the journey, Spokesman Motorway Police said.
Apart from this, the latest information can also be obtained from the official social media account of the National Highways and Motorway Police, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police said.
Recent Stories
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Returning of foreign from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue2 minutes ago
-
Non-state actors threat to regional, national security: Mushahid2 minutes ago
-
KP hospitals faces financial difficulties22 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city42 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures for churches42 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur to be made industrial city: Alwari42 minutes ago
-
Man stabbed his companion to death1 hour ago
-
Yoga centre opens at Jilani Park2 hours ago
-
Fire erupts in Yarn factory, emergency declared2 hours ago
-
IIU offers Sunday classes for Arabic language learning2 hours ago
-
Additional FS reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to NAM’s efforts towards peace, equality2 hours ago