Motorway Corruption Case: Accountability Court Rejects NAB Request Of Physical Remand Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Motorway corruption case: Accountability court rejects NAB request of physical remand of accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court on Wednesday rejected the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking physical remand of the accused persons booked in the alleged corruption of over Rs.2 billion in Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

Meanwhile, the accountability court judge allowed the NAB to investigate the accused in the jail custody.

The accountability court directed the NAB to complete the interrogation of the accused in jail custody within 14 days.

Moreover, the court issued an order to confiscate the luxury vehicle recovered from former Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid and a car from accused Ashiq Kaleri.

The NAB court also approved the request for the medical examination of accused Ashiq Kaleri. The court expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of accused Aslam Parvez, who was on bail, and gave the last deadline to appear before the court in the next hearing.

