Motorway Gang-rape Case: Abid Remanded In Police Custody Till 17th

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:38 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang-rape case, to police on 15-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang-rape case, to police on 15-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the authorities produced Abid Malhi on expiry of his judicial remand.

A prosecutor apprised the court that the process of identification parade had been completed during the judicial remand. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused to police on 30-day physical remand for investigation and recovery of pistol and other items.

However, the court remanded him in police custody for 15 days and ordered for producing him on Nov 17.

Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a co-accused in the case, is on physical remand and he would be produced in the court on Nov 7, on expiry of the remand.

Abid Mallhi was arrested by police on October 12 , after his being on the run for a month.

On Sept 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

