Motorway gang-rape case: ATC extends judicial remand of Abid Malhi till Nov 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday gave another opportunity for identification parade of Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang-rape case, and extended his judicial remand till Nov 2.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings. However, the jail authorities did not produce Abid Malhi before the court on expiry of his remand term.

The jail authorities submitted that identification parade could not be held during the judicial remand term and requested for grant of further time.

The police stated that the victim had been summoned again for identification parade.

Subsequently, the court allowed the request and extended judicial remand of Abid Malhi till Nov 2.

The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, co-accused in the Motorway gang-rape case, is in police custody on physical remand and he would be produced in the court on Oct 28, on expiry of the remand.

Abid Malhi was arrested by police on Oct 12, after remaining fugitive for a month. On Sept 9, the accused -- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).