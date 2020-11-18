UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Gang-rape Case: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Co-accused Till Dec 1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Motorway gang-rape case: ATC extends judicial remand of co-accused till Dec 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended judicial remand of co-accused in motorway gang-rape case till December 1.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced co-accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga amid strict security arrangements.

The investigation officer submitted a report about the challan (Charge-Sheet) during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that Shafqat Ali had already recorded the statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a judicial magistrate and it would be produced in the court during the trial.

Abid Malhi, the main accused in the case, had already been sent to jail on judicial remand and he would also be produced on December 1.

On September 9, accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

Gujjarpura police had lodged the FIR No.1369/20 under sections 376, 392 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Motorway Jail Car Sialkot September December Women FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

18 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens ECA&#039;s virt ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.