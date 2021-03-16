Motorway gang-rape case: ATC records statements of accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday recorded statements of the accused under Section 342 CrPC during the hearing of motorway gang-rape case in jail.

According to the prosecution, the defence counsel also completed cross examination from both investigation officers of the case, besides a sub-Inspector during the hearing.

Subsequently, the court recorded statements of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused and adjourned further hearing till March 18. Besides seeking final arguments from parties, the court directed the defence counsel to present their witnesses on the next date of hearing, after being told that all prosecution evidence had been recorded.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, wherein jail authorities produced the accused. Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar and Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti represented the prosecution whereas advocates Sher Gull Qureshi and Qasim Arain appeared on behalf of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 40 prosecution witnesses, including the victim woman, after the accused denied the charges on being indicted.

The Gujjarpura police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them.

On September 9, accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of Pakistan Penal Codeand the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).