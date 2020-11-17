Motorway gang-rape case: ATC sends Abid Malhi to jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang-rape case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Malhi on expiry of his physical remand.

A prosecutor submitted that investigations were in progress from the accused and requested the court for extending physical remand of the accused.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, co-accused in the Motorway gang-rape case had already been sent to jail on judicial remand.

On Sept 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).