UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Gang-rape Case: ATC Sends Abid Malhi To Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Motorway gang-rape case: ATC sends Abid Malhi to jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang-rape case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Malhi on expiry of his physical remand.

A prosecutor submitted that investigations were in progress from the accused and requested the court for extending physical remand of the accused.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, co-accused in the Motorway gang-rape case had already been sent to jail on judicial remand.

On Sept 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Motorway Jail Car Progress Women FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

26 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

26 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

26 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.