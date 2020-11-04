Motorway gang-rape case: ATC sends co-accused to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent co-accused in motorway gang-rape case to jail on 14-day judicial remand

The police produced co-accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga before ATC admin judge amid strict security arrangements. The police stated before the court that the co-accused wanted to record his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before the judicial magistrate. The court was requested to grant permission for the purpose.

At this, the court reviewed the case record and allowed police to produce the co-accused before the magistrate for recording of the statement.

Later, the police again produced Shafqat Ali before the ATC admin judge and stated that the accused had recorded his statement before the judicial magistrate in Cantt courts.

At this, the court sent the co-accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing him on November 18.

It is pertinent to mention that Judicial Magistrate Nuzhat Jabeen recorded the statement of the co-accused and it would be produced in the court during the trial.

Abid Malhi, the prime accused in the case, was in the custody of the police on physical remand and he would be produced before the court on November 17.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

Gujjarpura police had lodged the FIR No.1369/20 under sections 376, 392 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.