UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Gang-rape Case: Court Sentences Both Accused To Death

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accused to death

An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge announced the verdict inside Lahore’s camp jail and awarded 14-year jail term to both Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga over charges of robbing the victim woman.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) An Anti-Terrorism Court has awarded death sentence to the suspects of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang rape.

The decision was announced in Lahore’s camp jail.

The court sentenced both Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga after they were proven guilty by the prosecution for raping a woman who was travelling from Sialkot to Lahore.

The court also awarded 14-year imprisonment to both the convicts.

Earlier, the judge reserved the judgment, saying that it would be announced later today. But it the whole day as the reporters kept waiting outside the Camp jail in Lahore.

On March 3, 2021, the same court indicted Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga for allegedly raping a woman on Sialkot to Lahore Motorway .The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty and decided to fight the case.

The police had earlier submitted 100-page challan before the court and as many as 40 witnesses recorded their statements to the court in this case.

The victim woman herself, the complainant of the case and the person who dialed 15 call were among the witnesses.

According to content of Challan, Abid Malhi confessed that his guilty during investigation while Shafqat, the other suspect, recorded his statement to a judicial magistrate in which he also confessed his guilt.

Accused Abid Malhi, however, spent over Rs 100,000 he had looted from the victim woman.

Malhi was arrested from Faisalabad by Model Town CIA Police. Strict security arrangments have been made outside the court.

The father of the suspect informed police about presence of the prime suspect in Faisalabad and helped the police to arrest him.

Earlier, the suspect many times had dodged the police and escaped arrest.

The horrific incident took place on Nov 9th, 2020 when a woman who is said to be a French national was travelling along with her children from Gujranwala to Lahore at midnight. Her car went out of fuel and she parked her car at the roadside and started waiting for her husband to arrive there. She had also dialed Motorway police but it fell on deaf ears. Suddenly, the robbers reached there who took her jewellery, money and car’s document and also took the woman to a nearby place and gang raped her.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Motorway Jail CIA Car Gujranwala Same Sialkot Money March Women 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

18 minutes ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

16 minutes ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

16 minutes ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into strug ..

18 minutes ago

Govt establishes 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration p ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.