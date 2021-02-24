UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Gang-rape Case: Court To Indict Accused On Mar 3

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:49 PM

Motorway gang-rape case: Court to indict accused on Mar 3

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday decided to indict accused in motorway gang-rape case on March 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday decided to indict accused in motorway gang-rape case on March 3.

The court also announced to hold hearings on the case on a daily basis, from the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail here, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused.

Advocate Sher Gill Qureshi represented the accused whereas three member prosecution team was also present during the proceedings.

The court directed for distribution of challan (charge-sheet) copies to the accused for indictment proceedings and adjourned further hearing till March 3.

The police had filed a final challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The police had also submitted a list of 40 witnesses.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Motorway Jail Car March September Women FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

KP cabinet approves two years relaxation in upper ..

1 minute ago

Finnish Lab Says New Coronavirus Strain Going Unde ..

1 minute ago

Govt opens energy market for Power Generation Comp ..

1 minute ago

Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

4 minutes ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

4 minutes ago

Thai ministers sentenced and stripped of power for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.