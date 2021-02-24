Motorway gang-rape case: Court to indict accused on Mar 3

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday decided to indict accused in motorway gang-rape case on March 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday decided to indict accused in motorway gang-rape case on March 3.

The court also announced to hold hearings on the case on a daily basis, from the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail here, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused.

Advocate Sher Gill Qureshi represented the accused whereas three member prosecution team was also present during the proceedings.

The court directed for distribution of challan (charge-sheet) copies to the accused for indictment proceedings and adjourned further hearing till March 3.

The police had filed a final challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The police had also submitted a list of 40 witnesses.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).