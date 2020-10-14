Motorway gang-rape case: Father convinced his son Abid Ali to surrender before law

(@fidahassanain)

Akbar had informed the police to come and arrest his son Abid Ali—the main suspect—in Motorway gang-rape case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2020) Akbar Ali, the father of Abid Ali, informed the police on a telephone call that his convinced son would surrender before the security officers in Motorway gang-rape case.

Akbar Ali asked the police to come to his office and arrest his son.

However, he asked the higher officials to release his family members.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had sent prime suspect of motorway gang rape Abid Malhi to the jail on 14-day judicial remand. The other suspect, Shafqat, was also handed over to the police on physical remand till October 28.

On October 12, 2020, Abid was taken into custody by CIA and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from Manga Mandi after 33 days by using scientific method.

Security personnel told that geo-fencing, DNA sampling, profiling and other such procedures were used to arrest the culprit.

According to the sources, the culprit’s father had requested the notable member of the area to present the criminal before the security personnel.

They said Abid fled to Chiniot from Nankana Sahib where he used to take care of cattle. He then ran from Chiniot to Manga Mandi after getting information about the police raid.

Abid was handed over to the police after contacting area’s notable member.

Shafqat had confessed to raping a woman on the motorway in his initial statement recorded to the police.

He also confessed to committing 11 other such crimes with Abid Ali as well.

Shafqat told police that they stayed at Qila Sattar Shah the night after the Lahore motorway incident. The next day, they split up with him going to Depalpur and Abid going to his father’s house in Manga Mandi. He revealed that he had last contacted Abid three days ago. His confession comes after Shafqat’s DNA had matched with the samples collected from the crime scene.

Shafqat was arrested from Dipalpur on the identification of alleged co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan, who appeared at CIA police station in Lahore’s Model Town. The investigators further told that Waqar-ul-Hassan was not found involved in the case after his DNA test report came negative.

On September 9, 2020, a woman was driving with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after midnight when her car ran out of fuel. She called a relative and the motorway police.

The motorway police did not respond because the location was outside their jurisdiction. The woman was helpless and got attacked.

The robbers attacked her as she stopped her vehicle, they smashed her car window before raping her in a nearby field and robbed her of cash and jewellery. They raped the woman in front of her children.