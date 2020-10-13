Motorway gang-rape case: Prime suspect Abid Ali produced before ATC in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Model Town CIA police arrested Abid Ali, the prime suspect in Motorway gang-rape case, from Faisalabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) Abid Ali- the prime suspected in Motorway gang-rape case, has been produced before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Model Town CIA Police has produced him before the court to get his physical remand for investigation. Strict security arrangments have been made outside the court.

The suspect was arrested from Faisalabad after a local man gave a tip to the police about his presence.

On Sept 17, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said that the gang-rape victim identified both suspects including Abid Ali. He said the victim assured the authorities full cooperation for further investigation in the gang-rape case.

“Investigation into the gang-rape is almost concluded while the main suspect is still at large,” the minister had said, pointing out that wives, father and other close relatives of the suspects are taken into custody.

He had stated that the investigators had managed to trace prime suspects including Abbas, Mistri Bala and Shafqat through Waqarul Hassan whose location was given by his neighbors for the greed of Rs25,000.

The authorities had earlier tracked Waqarul Hassan by geofencing and later he surrendered before the police.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh, the minister had said, tendered an apology for his wrong statement.

Earlier, Lahore police had recorded the initial statement of the wife of prime suspect Abid Ali, in motorway gang-rape case. Abid Ali’s , 27, DNA sample matched with evidence collected from the victim who had sexually been assaulted in front of her children on Lahore-Sialkot road.

The horrific incident took place on Nov 9th, 2020 when a woman who is said to be a French national was travelling along with her children from Gujranwala to Lahore at midnight. Her car went out of fuel and she parked her car at the roadside and started waiting for her husband to arrive there. She had also dialed Motorway police but it fell on deaf ears. Suddenly, the robbers reached there who took her jewellery, money and car’s document and also took the woman to a nearby place and gang raped her.